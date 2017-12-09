201.5
National Basketball Association

By The Associated Press December 9, 2017 10:25 pm 12/09/2017 10:25pm
All Times EST
EASTERN CONFERENCE
Atlantic Division
W L Pct GB
Boston 22 5 .815
Toronto 16 7 .696 4
Philadelphia 13 11 .542
New York 12 13 .480 9
Brooklyn 10 15 .400 11
Southeast Division
W L Pct GB
Washington 14 12 .538
Miami 12 13 .480
Orlando 11 17 .393 4
Charlotte 9 16 .360
Atlanta 6 19 .240
Central Division
W L Pct GB
Cleveland 18 8 .692
Milwaukee 14 10 .583 3
Indiana 15 11 .577 3
Detroit 14 11 .560
Chicago 5 20 .200 12½
WESTERN CONFERENCE
Southwest Division
W L Pct GB
Houston 19 4 .826
San Antonio 18 8 .692
New Orleans 13 13 .500
Memphis 8 17 .320 12
Dallas 7 19 .269 13½
Northwest Division
W L Pct GB
Minnesota 15 11 .577
Denver 14 11 .560 ½
Portland 13 11 .542 1
Utah 13 13 .500 2
Oklahoma City 11 13 .458 3
Pacific Division
W L Pct GB
Golden State 21 6 .778
L.A. Lakers 10 15 .400 10
L.A. Clippers 9 15 .375 10½
Phoenix 9 18 .333 12
Sacramento 8 17 .320 12

___

Friday’s Games

Chicago 119, Charlotte 111, OT

Denver 103, Orlando 89

Golden State 102, Detroit 98

Indiana 106, Cleveland 102

Milwaukee 109, Dallas 102

Sacramento 116, New Orleans 109, OT

Toronto 116, Memphis 107

San Antonio 105, Boston 102

Saturday’s Games

L.A. Clippers 113, Washington 112

Miami 101, Brooklyn 89

L.A. Lakers 110, Charlotte 99

Atlanta 117, Orlando 110

Chicago 104, New York 102

Cleveland 105, Philadelphia 98

Utah at Milwaukee, 8:30 p.m.

Oklahoma City at Memphis, 9 p.m.

San Antonio at Phoenix, 9 p.m.

Houston at Portland, 10 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Toronto at Sacramento, 3:30 p.m.

Boston at Detroit, 4 p.m.

Denver at Indiana, 5 p.m.

Dallas at Minnesota, 7 p.m.

Philadelphia at New Orleans, 7 p.m.

Atlanta at New York, 7:30 p.m.

Monday’s Games

Boston at Chicago, 8 p.m.

Charlotte at Oklahoma City, 8 p.m.

Miami at Memphis, 8 p.m.

New Orleans at Houston, 8 p.m.

Portland at Golden State, 10:30 p.m.

Toronto at L.A. Clippers, 10:30 p.m.

Tuesday’s Games

Atlanta at Cleveland, 7 p.m.

Denver at Detroit, 7 p.m.

L.A. Lakers at New York, 7 p.m.

Washington at Brooklyn, 7:30 p.m.

San Antonio at Dallas, 8:30 p.m.

Philadelphia at Minnesota, 9:30 p.m.

Phoenix at Sacramento, 10 p.m.

