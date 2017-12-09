National Basketball Association

201.5
By The Associated Press December 9, 2017 12:01 am 12/09/2017 12:01am
All Times EST
EASTERN CONFERENCE
Atlantic Division
W L Pct GB L10 Str Home Away Conf
Boston 22 5 .815 7-3 L-1 12-2 10-3 14-4
Toronto 16 7 .696 4 8-2 W-5 9-1 7-6 8-4
Philadelphia 13 11 .542 5-5 L-2 7-6 6-5 6-5
New York 12 12 .500 4-6 W-1 11-5 1-7 6-8
Brooklyn 10 14 .417 10½ 5-5 W-2 5-6 5-8 4-6
Southeast Division
W L Pct GB L10 Str Home Away Conf
Washington 14 11 .560 5-5 W-2 6-5 8-6 7-5
Miami 11 13 .458 5-5 L-2 5-6 6-7 7-7
Orlando 11 16 .407 4 3-7 L-1 6-6 5-10 6-9
Charlotte 9 15 .375 4-6 L-2 8-5 1-10 5-10
Atlanta 5 19 .208 3-7 L-2 2-9 3-10 3-14
Central Division
W L Pct GB L10 Str Home Away Conf
Cleveland 18 8 .692 9-1 L-1 9-4 9-4 14-6
Milwaukee 14 10 .583 3 6-4 W-2 8-4 6-6 5-7
Indiana 15 11 .577 3 7-3 W-3 9-4 6-7 11-6
Detroit 14 11 .560 4-6 L-5 8-3 6-8 7-8
Chicago 4 20 .167 13 1-9 W-1 2-8 2-12 4-8
WESTERN CONFERENCE
Southwest Division
W L Pct GB L10 Str Home Away Conf
Houston 19 4 .826 9-1 W-8 8-3 11-1 10-2
San Antonio 18 8 .692 8-2 W-3 13-2 5-6 8-4
New Orleans 13 13 .500 5-5 L-1 6-7 7-6 9-10
Memphis 8 17 .320 12 1-9 L-2 5-9 3-8 8-9
Dallas 7 19 .269 13½ 5-5 L-2 5-10 2-9 5-12
Northwest Division
W L Pct GB L10 Str Home Away Conf
Minnesota 15 11 .577 5-5 W-1 8-4 7-7 12-5
Denver 14 11 .560 ½ 5-5 W-1 10-2 4-9 6-8
Portland 13 11 .542 1 5-5 L-3 7-7 6-4 8-5
Utah 13 13 .500 2 7-3 L-2 11-5 2-8 8-7
Oklahoma City 11 13 .458 3 4-6 L-1 9-3 2-10 6-9
Pacific Division
W L Pct GB L10 Str Home Away Conf
Golden State 21 6 .778 8-2 W-6 8-3 13-3 9-4
L.A. Lakers 9 15 .375 10½ 3-7 W-1 6-7 3-8 4-10
L.A. Clippers 8 15 .348 11 3-7 L-4 4-7 4-8 7-9
Phoenix 9 18 .333 12 3-7 L-2 4-10 5-8 4-9
Sacramento 8 17 .320 12 4-6 W-1 4-6 4-11 6-7

___

Thursday’s Games

L.A. Lakers 107, Philadelphia 104

Washington 109, Phoenix 99

Brooklyn 100, Oklahoma City 95

Houston 112, Utah 101

Friday’s Games

Chicago 119, Charlotte 111, OT

Denver 103, Orlando 89

Golden State 102, Detroit 98

Indiana 106, Cleveland 102

Milwaukee 109, Dallas 102

Sacramento 116, New Orleans 109, OT

Toronto 116, Memphis 107

San Antonio 105, Boston 102

Saturday’s Games

Washington at L.A. Clippers, 3:30 p.m.

Miami vs. Brooklyn at Mexico City, 6 p.m.

L.A. Lakers at Charlotte, 7 p.m.

Orlando at Atlanta, 7:30 p.m.

New York at Chicago, 8 p.m.

Philadelphia at Cleveland, 8 p.m.

Utah at Milwaukee, 8:30 p.m.

Oklahoma City at Memphis, 9 p.m.

San Antonio at Phoenix, 9 p.m.

Houston at Portland, 10 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Toronto at Sacramento, 3:30 p.m.

Boston at Detroit, 4 p.m.

Denver at Indiana, 5 p.m.

Dallas at Minnesota, 7 p.m.

Philadelphia at New Orleans, 7 p.m.

Atlanta at New York, 7:30 p.m.

Monday’s Games

Boston at Chicago, 8 p.m.

Charlotte at Oklahoma City, 8 p.m.

Miami at Memphis, 8 p.m.

New Orleans at Houston, 8 p.m.

Portland at Golden State, 10:30 p.m.

Toronto at L.A. Clippers, 10:30 p.m.

