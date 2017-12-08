National Basketball Association

|All Times EST
|EASTERN CONFERENCE
|Atlantic Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Boston
|22
|4
|.846
|—
|Toronto
|16
|7
|.696
|4½
|Philadelphia
|13
|11
|.542
|8
|New York
|12
|12
|.500
|9
|Brooklyn
|10
|14
|.417
|11
|Southeast Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Washington
|14
|11
|.560
|—
|Miami
|11
|13
|.458
|2½
|Orlando
|11
|16
|.407
|4
|Charlotte
|9
|15
|.375
|4½
|Atlanta
|5
|19
|.208
|8½
|Central Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Cleveland
|18
|8
|.692
|—
|Milwaukee
|14
|10
|.583
|3
|Indiana
|15
|11
|.577
|3
|Detroit
|14
|11
|.560
|3½
|Chicago
|4
|20
|.167
|13
|WESTERN CONFERENCE
|Southwest Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Houston
|19
|4
|.826
|—
|San Antonio
|17
|8
|.680
|3
|New Orleans
|13
|12
|.520
|7
|Memphis
|8
|17
|.320
|12
|Dallas
|7
|19
|.269
|13½
|Northwest Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Minnesota
|15
|11
|.577
|—
|Denver
|14
|11
|.560
|½
|Portland
|13
|11
|.542
|1
|Utah
|13
|13
|.500
|2
|Oklahoma City
|11
|13
|.458
|3
|Pacific Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Golden State
|21
|6
|.778
|—
|L.A. Lakers
|9
|15
|.375
|10½
|L.A. Clippers
|8
|15
|.348
|11
|Phoenix
|9
|18
|.333
|12
|Sacramento
|7
|17
|.292
|12½
___
L.A. Lakers 107, Philadelphia 104
Washington 109, Phoenix 99
Brooklyn 100, Oklahoma City 95
Houston 112, Utah 101
Chicago 119, Charlotte 111, OT
Denver 103, Orlando 89
Golden State 102, Detroit 98
Indiana 106, Cleveland 102
Milwaukee 109, Dallas 102
Sacramento 116, New Orleans 109, OT
Toronto 116, Memphis 107
Boston at San Antonio, 9:30 p.m.
Washington at L.A. Clippers, 3:30 p.m.
Miami vs. Brooklyn at Mexico City, 6 p.m.
L.A. Lakers at Charlotte, 7 p.m.
Orlando at Atlanta, 7:30 p.m.
New York at Chicago, 8 p.m.
Philadelphia at Cleveland, 8 p.m.
Utah at Milwaukee, 8:30 p.m.
Oklahoma City at Memphis, 9 p.m.
San Antonio at Phoenix, 9 p.m.
Houston at Portland, 10 p.m.
Toronto at Sacramento, 3:30 p.m.
Boston at Detroit, 4 p.m.
Denver at Indiana, 5 p.m.
Dallas at Minnesota, 7 p.m.
Philadelphia at New Orleans, 7 p.m.
Atlanta at New York, 7:30 p.m.
Boston at Chicago, 8 p.m.
Charlotte at Oklahoma City, 8 p.m.
Miami at Memphis, 8 p.m.
New Orleans at Houston, 8 p.m.
Portland at Golden State, 10:30 p.m.
Toronto at L.A. Clippers, 10:30 p.m.
