National Basketball Association

By The Associated Press December 8, 2017 10:36 pm 12/08/2017 10:36pm
All Times EST
EASTERN CONFERENCE
Atlantic Division
W L Pct GB
Boston 22 4 .846
Toronto 16 7 .696
Philadelphia 13 11 .542 8
New York 12 12 .500 9
Brooklyn 10 14 .417 11
Southeast Division
W L Pct GB
Washington 14 11 .560
Miami 11 13 .458
Orlando 11 16 .407 4
Charlotte 9 15 .375
Atlanta 5 19 .208
Central Division
W L Pct GB
Cleveland 18 8 .692
Milwaukee 14 10 .583 3
Indiana 15 11 .577 3
Detroit 14 11 .560
Chicago 4 20 .167 13
WESTERN CONFERENCE
Southwest Division
W L Pct GB
Houston 19 4 .826
San Antonio 17 8 .680 3
New Orleans 13 13 .500
Memphis 8 17 .320 12
Dallas 7 19 .269 13½
Northwest Division
W L Pct GB
Minnesota 15 11 .577
Denver 14 11 .560 ½
Portland 13 11 .542 1
Utah 13 13 .500 2
Oklahoma City 11 13 .458 3
Pacific Division
W L Pct GB
Golden State 21 6 .778
L.A. Lakers 9 15 .375 10½
L.A. Clippers 8 15 .348 11
Phoenix 9 18 .333 12
Sacramento 8 17 .320 12

___

Thursday’s Games

L.A. Lakers 107, Philadelphia 104

Washington 109, Phoenix 99

Brooklyn 100, Oklahoma City 95

Houston 112, Utah 101

Friday’s Games

Chicago 119, Charlotte 111, OT

Denver 103, Orlando 89

Golden State 102, Detroit 98

Indiana 106, Cleveland 102

Milwaukee 109, Dallas 102

Sacramento 116, New Orleans 109, OT

Toronto 116, Memphis 107

Boston at San Antonio, 9:30 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Washington at L.A. Clippers, 3:30 p.m.

Miami vs. Brooklyn at Mexico City, 6 p.m.

L.A. Lakers at Charlotte, 7 p.m.

Orlando at Atlanta, 7:30 p.m.

New York at Chicago, 8 p.m.

Philadelphia at Cleveland, 8 p.m.

Utah at Milwaukee, 8:30 p.m.

Oklahoma City at Memphis, 9 p.m.

San Antonio at Phoenix, 9 p.m.

Houston at Portland, 10 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Toronto at Sacramento, 3:30 p.m.

Boston at Detroit, 4 p.m.

Denver at Indiana, 5 p.m.

Dallas at Minnesota, 7 p.m.

Philadelphia at New Orleans, 7 p.m.

Atlanta at New York, 7:30 p.m.

Monday’s Games

Boston at Chicago, 8 p.m.

Charlotte at Oklahoma City, 8 p.m.

Miami at Memphis, 8 p.m.

New Orleans at Houston, 8 p.m.

Portland at Golden State, 10:30 p.m.

Toronto at L.A. Clippers, 10:30 p.m.

