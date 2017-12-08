National Basketball Association

201.5
By The Associated Press December 8, 2017 9:34 pm 12/08/2017 09:34pm
All Times EST
EASTERN CONFERENCE
Atlantic Division
W L Pct GB
Boston 22 4 .846
Toronto 15 7 .682 5
Philadelphia 13 11 .542 8
New York 12 12 .500 9
Brooklyn 10 14 .417 11
Southeast Division
W L Pct GB
Washington 14 11 .560
Miami 11 13 .458
Orlando 11 16 .407 4
Charlotte 9 14 .391 4
Atlanta 5 19 .208
Central Division
W L Pct GB
Cleveland 18 8 .692
Indiana 15 11 .577 3
Milwaukee 13 10 .565
Detroit 14 11 .560
Chicago 3 20 .130 13½
WESTERN CONFERENCE
Southwest Division
W L Pct GB
Houston 19 4 .826
San Antonio 17 8 .680 3
New Orleans 13 12 .520 7
Memphis 8 16 .333 11½
Dallas 7 18 .280 13
Northwest Division
W L Pct GB
Minnesota 15 11 .577
Denver 14 11 .560 ½
Portland 13 11 .542 1
Utah 13 13 .500 2
Oklahoma City 11 13 .458 3
Pacific Division
W L Pct GB
Golden State 21 6 .778
L.A. Lakers 9 15 .375 10½
L.A. Clippers 8 15 .348 11
Phoenix 9 18 .333 12
Sacramento 7 17 .292 12½

___

Thursday’s Games

L.A. Lakers 107, Philadelphia 104

Washington 109, Phoenix 99

Brooklyn 100, Oklahoma City 95

Houston 112, Utah 101

Friday’s Games

Chicago at Charlotte, 7 p.m.

Denver 103, Orlando 89

Golden State 102, Detroit 98

Indiana 106, Cleveland 102

Dallas at Milwaukee, 8 p.m.

Sacramento at New Orleans, 8 p.m.

Toronto at Memphis, 8 p.m.

Boston at San Antonio, 9:30 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Washington at L.A. Clippers, 3:30 p.m.

Miami vs. Brooklyn at Mexico City, 6 p.m.

L.A. Lakers at Charlotte, 7 p.m.

Orlando at Atlanta, 7:30 p.m.

New York at Chicago, 8 p.m.

Philadelphia at Cleveland, 8 p.m.

Utah at Milwaukee, 8:30 p.m.

Oklahoma City at Memphis, 9 p.m.

San Antonio at Phoenix, 9 p.m.

Houston at Portland, 10 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Toronto at Sacramento, 3:30 p.m.

Boston at Detroit, 4 p.m.

Denver at Indiana, 5 p.m.

Dallas at Minnesota, 7 p.m.

Philadelphia at New Orleans, 7 p.m.

Atlanta at New York, 7:30 p.m.

Monday’s Games

Boston at Chicago, 8 p.m.

Charlotte at Oklahoma City, 8 p.m.

Miami at Memphis, 8 p.m.

New Orleans at Houston, 8 p.m.

Portland at Golden State, 10:30 p.m.

Toronto at L.A. Clippers, 10:30 p.m.

