National Basketball Association

|All Times EST
|EASTERN CONFERENCE
|Atlantic Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Boston
|22
|4
|.846
|—
|Toronto
|15
|7
|.682
|5
|Philadelphia
|13
|11
|.542
|8
|New York
|12
|12
|.500
|9
|Brooklyn
|10
|14
|.417
|11
|Southeast Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Washington
|14
|11
|.560
|—
|Miami
|11
|13
|.458
|2½
|Orlando
|11
|16
|.407
|4
|Charlotte
|9
|14
|.391
|4
|Atlanta
|5
|19
|.208
|8½
|Central Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Cleveland
|18
|8
|.692
|—
|Indiana
|15
|11
|.577
|3
|Milwaukee
|13
|10
|.565
|3½
|Detroit
|14
|11
|.560
|3½
|Chicago
|3
|20
|.130
|13½
|WESTERN CONFERENCE
|Southwest Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Houston
|19
|4
|.826
|—
|San Antonio
|17
|8
|.680
|3
|New Orleans
|13
|12
|.520
|7
|Memphis
|8
|16
|.333
|11½
|Dallas
|7
|18
|.280
|13
|Northwest Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Minnesota
|15
|11
|.577
|—
|Denver
|14
|11
|.560
|½
|Portland
|13
|11
|.542
|1
|Utah
|13
|13
|.500
|2
|Oklahoma City
|11
|13
|.458
|3
|Pacific Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Golden State
|21
|6
|.778
|—
|L.A. Lakers
|9
|15
|.375
|10½
|L.A. Clippers
|8
|15
|.348
|11
|Phoenix
|9
|18
|.333
|12
|Sacramento
|7
|17
|.292
|12½
___
L.A. Lakers 107, Philadelphia 104
Washington 109, Phoenix 99
Brooklyn 100, Oklahoma City 95
Houston 112, Utah 101
Chicago at Charlotte, 7 p.m.
Denver 103, Orlando 89
Golden State 102, Detroit 98
Indiana 106, Cleveland 102
Dallas at Milwaukee, 8 p.m.
Sacramento at New Orleans, 8 p.m.
Toronto at Memphis, 8 p.m.
Boston at San Antonio, 9:30 p.m.
Washington at L.A. Clippers, 3:30 p.m.
Miami vs. Brooklyn at Mexico City, 6 p.m.
L.A. Lakers at Charlotte, 7 p.m.
Orlando at Atlanta, 7:30 p.m.
New York at Chicago, 8 p.m.
Philadelphia at Cleveland, 8 p.m.
Utah at Milwaukee, 8:30 p.m.
Oklahoma City at Memphis, 9 p.m.
San Antonio at Phoenix, 9 p.m.
Houston at Portland, 10 p.m.
Toronto at Sacramento, 3:30 p.m.
Boston at Detroit, 4 p.m.
Denver at Indiana, 5 p.m.
Dallas at Minnesota, 7 p.m.
Philadelphia at New Orleans, 7 p.m.
Atlanta at New York, 7:30 p.m.
Boston at Chicago, 8 p.m.
Charlotte at Oklahoma City, 8 p.m.
Miami at Memphis, 8 p.m.
New Orleans at Houston, 8 p.m.
Portland at Golden State, 10:30 p.m.
Toronto at L.A. Clippers, 10:30 p.m.
