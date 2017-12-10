Mavericks-Timberwolves, Box

DALLAS (92)

Barnes 8-15 1-1 19, Kleber 6-9 1-2 16, Nowitzki 4-8 0-0 10, Ferrell 5-11 0-0 10, Matthews 6-17 0-0 14, Powell 0-4 0-0 0, Mejri 0-0 0-0 0, Harris 2-4 1-1 5, Barea 5-9 4-5 16, Cleveland 1-4 0-0 2. Totals 37-81 7-9 92.

MINNESOTA (97)

Wiggins 3-12 4-8 10, Gibson 2-4 2-2 6, Towns 10-15 6-6 28, Teague 4-9 0-0 9, Butler 9-17 2-3 22, Dieng 2-4 0-0 4, Jones 1-2 0-0 2, Crawford 5-9 4-4 16. Totals 36-72 18-23 97.

Dallas 24 24 21 23—92 Minnesota 23 24 24 26—97

3-Point Goals_Dallas 11-31 (Kleber 3-5, Barea 2-4, Nowitzki 2-5, Barnes 2-5, Matthews 2-8, Harris 0-1, Ferrell 0-3), Minnesota 7-19 (Crawford 2-3, Towns 2-4, Butler 2-6, Teague 1-3, Wiggins 0-3). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Dallas 33 (Powell 6), Minnesota 45 (Towns 12). Assists_Dallas 23 (Ferrell 7), Minnesota 18 (Teague, Butler 5). Total Fouls_Dallas 22, Minnesota 19. Technicals_Powell, Minnesota coach Timberwolves (Defensive three second), Towns. A_13,094 (19,356).

