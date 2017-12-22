Mavericks-Heat, Box

DALLAS (101)

Barnes 8-15 3-5 20, Kleber 0-1 0-0 0, Nowitzki 7-17 0-0 20, Smith Jr. 2-7 0-0 6, Matthews 2-6 4-4 9, Powell 4-4 0-0 8, Mejri 2-3 0-0 4, Ferrell 9-13 0-0 23, Barea 3-8 0-0 8, Harris 1-1 0-0 2, Collinsworth 0-0 1-2 1. Totals 38-75 8-11 101.

MIAMI (113)

Richardson 11-14 0-0 24, Olynyk 4-7 0-0 11, Adebayo 6-9 2-2 14, T.Johnson 8-12 1-2 19, Waiters 2-2 0-0 4, Mickey 3-9 0-0 6, Haslem 0-0 0-0 0, Walton Jr. 2-3 2-2 7, Ellington 10-16 0-0 28. Totals 46-72 5-6 113.

Dallas 23 30 20 28—101 Miami 32 21 29 31—113

3-Point Goals_Dallas 17-35 (Nowitzki 6-15, Ferrell 5-7, Barea 2-3, Smith Jr. 2-3, Matthews 1-3, Barnes 1-3, Kleber 0-1), Miami 16-25 (Ellington 8-12, Olynyk 3-4, Richardson 2-3, T.Johnson 2-3, Walton Jr. 1-2, Mickey 0-1). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Dallas 22 (Mejri 5), Miami 35 (Adebayo 8). Assists_Dallas 28 (Barea 8), Miami 25 (Walton Jr., Adebayo, Richardson 5). Total Fouls_Dallas 12, Miami 15. Technicals_Miami coach Heat (Defensive three second). A_19,600 (19,600).

