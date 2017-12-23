Mavericks-Hawks, Box

DALLAS (107)

Barnes 10-21 2-4 22, Kleber 3-5 2-2 8, Nowitzki 7-11 1-1 18, Smith Jr. 2-8 2-3 6, Matthews 3-9 0-0 7, Powell 5-5 2-2 12, Mejri 1-1 0-0 2, Harris 3-7 2-1 10, Ferrell 3-7 0-0 7, Barea 6-11 1-1 15, Collinsworth 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 43-85 12-14 107.

ATLANTA (112)

Prince 4-7 1-1 10, Ilyasova 7-9 5-5 21, Plumlee 3-3 0-0 6, Schroder 13-22 3-3 33, Bazemore 2-8 6-6 11, Collins 6-9 1-3 13, Cavanaugh 3-5 0-0 7, Taylor 1-2 0-2 2, Delaney 2-5 2-2 7, Belinelli 1-4 0-0 2. Totals 42-74 18-22 112.

Dallas 25 28 27 27—107 Atlanta 25 23 31 33—112

3-Point Goals_Dallas 9-33 (Nowitzki 3-5, Harris 2-4, Barea 2-5, Ferrell 1-3, Matthews 1-7, Kleber 0-1, Smith Jr. 0-3, Barnes 0-5), Atlanta 10-24 (Schroder 4-8, Ilyasova 2-3, Prince 1-2, Cavanaugh 1-3, Delaney 1-3, Bazemore 1-4, Belinelli 0-1). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Dallas 30 (Nowitzki 6), Atlanta 38 (Ilyasova 7). Assists_Dallas 31 (Barea 12), Atlanta 30 (Schroder 7). Total Fouls_Dallas 17, Atlanta 19. Technicals_Mejri, Atlanta coach Hawks (Defensive three second) 2. A_13,402 (19,049).

