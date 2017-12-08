Mavericks-Bucks, Box

Barnes 7-17 4-4 18, Kleber 3-6 1-2 7, Nowitzki 3-10 3-3 11, Ferrell 2-4 0-0 5, Matthews 11-15 2-2 29, Powell 5-7 4-4 15, Mejri 0-0 0-0 0, Barea 2-8 4-6 8, Smith Jr. 0-0 0-0 0, Harris 1-7 4-5 7, Cleveland 1-1 0-0 2. Totals 35-75 22-26 102.
Middleton 10-18 6-6 31, Antetokounmpo 8-19 11-12 27, Henson 2-4 0-3 4, Bledsoe 6-17 11-12 24, Payton II 0-1 0-0 0, Maker 2-3 0-0 4, Vaughn 1-5 0-0 3, Liggins 1-2 0-0 2, Brogdon 6-10 1-1 14, Snell 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 36-79 29-34 109.
|Dallas
|25
|29
|24
|24—102
|Milwaukee
|22
|27
|28
|32—109
3-Point Goals_Dallas 10-24 (Matthews 5-7, Nowitzki 2-5, Ferrell 1-1, Powell 1-2, Harris 1-4, Kleber 0-1, Barea 0-2, Barnes 0-2), Milwaukee 8-24 (Middleton 5-8, Brogdon 1-4, Vaughn 1-5, Bledsoe 1-6, Payton II 0-1). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Dallas 36 (Barnes 8), Milwaukee 40 (Antetokounmpo 11). Assists_Dallas 18 (Barea 6), Milwaukee 20 (Brogdon 6). Total Fouls_Dallas 22, Milwaukee 24. Technicals_Dallas coach Rick Carlisle, Nowitzki, Milwaukee coach Bucks (Defensive three second). A_15,889 (18,717).
