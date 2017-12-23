Maple Leafs-Rangers Sums

Toronto 1 2 0—3 N.Y. Rangers 0 1 1—2

First Period_1, Toronto, Nylander 7 (Rielly, Matthews), 17:14. Penalties_Hyman, TOR, (slashing), 3:00; Staal, NYR, (slashing), 3:00; Hainsey, TOR, (delay of game), 10:01; Polak, TOR, (boarding), 10:21; Desharnais, NYR, (slashing), 12:01; Rielly, TOR, (high sticking), 13:31; McDonagh, NYR, (delay of game), 18:56.

Second Period_2, Toronto, Hainsey 3 (Marner, Rielly), 0:50 (pp). 3, N.Y. Rangers, Vesey 8, 2:37. 4, Toronto, Matthews 14 (Nylander, Hyman), 11:22. Penalties_Nash, NYR, (roughing), 3:54; Polak, TOR, (roughing), 3:54; Shattenkirk, NYR, (roughing), 12:43; Grabner, NYR, (kneeing), 13:20.

Third Period_5, N.Y. Rangers, Miller 7 (Buchnevich, Kreider), 11:25. Penalties_Holden, NYR, (tripping), 8:33; N.Y. Rangers bench, served by Vesey (too many men on the ice), 18:36.

Shots on Goal_Toronto 10-13-14_37. N.Y. Rangers 11-9-12_32.

Power-play opportunities_Toronto 1 of 6; N.Y. Rangers 0 of 3.

Goalies_Toronto, Andersen 19-10-1 (32 shots-30 saves). N.Y. Rangers, Lundqvist 17-9-3 (37-34).

A_18,006 (18,006). T_2:46.

Referees_Ghislain Hebert, Dean Morton. Linesmen_Kory Nagy, Derek Nansen.

Copyright © 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.