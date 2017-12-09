Maple Leafs-Penguins Sums

Toronto 3 1 0—4 Pittsburgh 0 2 1—3

First Period_1, Toronto, Brown 9 (Hainsey, Rielly), 1:23. 2, Toronto, van Riemsdyk 14 (Bozak, Marner), 1:42. 3, Toronto, Bozak 5 (Polak, Marner), 12:55. Penalties_Toronto bench, served by Matthews (too many men on the ice), 3:18; Borgman, TOR, (interference), 17:44.

Second Period_4, Pittsburgh, Sheahan 3 (Dumoulin, Simon), 14:24. 5, Pittsburgh, Malkin 9 (Kessel), 17:51 (pp). 6, Toronto, Bozak 6 (Gardiner, Marner), 18:13. Penalties_Letang, PIT, (tripping), 1:38; Moore, TOR, (holding), 4:15; Hyman, TOR, (high sticking), 16:10.

Third Period_7, Pittsburgh, Crosby 13 (Letang, Simon), 17:12. Penalties_None.

Shots on Goal_Toronto 16-6-3_25. Pittsburgh 14-14-8_36.

Power-play opportunities_Toronto 0 of 1; Pittsburgh 1 of 4.

Goalies_Toronto, Andersen 16-9-1 (36 shots-33 saves). Pittsburgh, Jarry 5-1-2 (16-13), DeSmith 1-0-0 (9-8).

A_18,658 (18,387). T_2:26.

Referees_Marc Joannette, Kendrick Nicholson. Linesmen_Michel Cormier, Brian Mach.

