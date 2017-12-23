Lakers-Warriors, Box

L.A. LAKERS (106)

Ingram 5-11 2-2 12, Kuzma 9-15 6-8 27, Bogut 3-5 0-0 6, Ball 9-16 1-4 24, Caldwell-Pope 4-16 1-2 10, Brewer 0-0 0-0 0, Nance Jr. 1-3 0-0 2, Randle 7-16 5-6 21, Caruso 0-0 0-0 0, Hart 0-3 0-0 0, Clarkson 2-9 0-0 4. Totals 40-94 15-22 106.

GOLDEN STATE (113)

Durant 9-20 12-13 33, Green 4-9 4-4 13, Bell 9-13 2-2 20, McCaw 2-5 1-2 5, Thompson 7-18 0-0 16, Casspi 5-8 0-0 10, Young 3-3 1-1 8, Looney 0-0 0-2 0, West 3-6 2-3 8, Iguodala 0-3 0-0 0. Totals 42-85 22-27 113.

L.A. Lakers 24 20 28 34—106 Golden State 27 34 23 29—113

3-Point Goals_L.A. Lakers 11-29 (Ball 5-6, Kuzma 3-6, Randle 2-3, Caldwell-Pope 1-10, Hart 0-1, Ingram 0-1, Clarkson 0-2), Golden State 7-24 (Durant 3-10, Thompson 2-9, Young 1-1, Green 1-3, McCaw 0-1). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_L.A. Lakers 46 (Kuzma 14), Golden State 42 (Green 11). Assists_L.A. Lakers 22 (Ball 5), Golden State 24 (Green, Durant 7). Total Fouls_L.A. Lakers 23, Golden State 17. A_19,596 (19,596).

Copyright © 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.