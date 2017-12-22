Lakers’ Caldwell-Pope serving sentence at detention center

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Los Angeles Lakers guard Kentavious Caldwell-Pope is serving a 25-day sentence at an Orange County detention center after violating his probation on a drunken driving arrest, the Los Angeles Times reported Thursday.

Caldwell-Pope is allowed to leave the Seal Beach Police Department Detention Center for practice and Lakers games in California under a work-release program, but must wear a GPS monitor outside the facility.

Caldwell-Pope has missed two road games, and won’t travel for games in Houston on Dec. 31 and Minnesota on Jan. 1. He was expected to play Friday night at Golden State.

While playing for the Detroit Pistons, Caldwell-Pope was arrested on suspicion of drunken driving early March 29 in Auburn Hills, Michigan, after police say he was spotted going about 45 mph in a 25 mph zone. He was arrested after a field sobriety test. A further test showed he had a blood alcohol level of 0.08 percent.

Caldwell-Pope is averaging 14.2 points this season. He signed a one-year, $18 million deal with the Lakers as a free agent in July.

