Knicks-Pistons, Box

NEW YORK (101)

Porzingis 12-28 2-2 29, Thomas 1-8 0-0 3, Kanter 11-17 0-0 22, Lee 6-15 2-2 16, Jack 2-5 0-0 4, Beasley 3-6 0-0 6, McDermott 4-7 1-2 10, O’Quinn 2-3 0-0 4, Noah 0-2 0-0 0, Ntilikina 2-3 0-0 5, Baker 1-3 0-0 2. Totals 44-97 5-6 101.

DETROIT (104)

Tolliver 3-11 3-4 12, Harris 7-16 7-10 24, Drummond 8-16 2-4 18, Jackson 3-12 4-5 10, Bullock 6-8 0-0 14, Johnson 4-8 2-2 12, Moreland 2-4 0-0 4, Smith 5-10 0-0 10, Kennard 0-3 0-0 0. Totals 38-88 18-25 104.

New York 21 23 31 26—101 Detroit 25 27 22 30—104

3-Point Goals_New York 8-24 (Porzingis 3-9, Lee 2-5, Ntilikina 1-2, McDermott 1-2, Thomas 1-3, Jack 0-1, Baker 0-2), Detroit 10-25 (Harris 3-6, Tolliver 3-10, Johnson 2-3, Bullock 2-3, Jackson 0-3). Fouled Out_Jack. Rebounds_New York 51 (Kanter 16), Detroit 44 (Drummond 15). Assists_New York 25 (Jack 6), Detroit 19 (Jackson 8). Total Fouls_New York 20, Detroit 11. Technicals_New York coach Kurt Rambis, New York coach Knicks (Defensive three second) 2, New York coach Jeff Hornacek, Detroit team, Jackson. A_16,922 (21,000).

