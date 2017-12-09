Knicks-Bulls, Box

Porzingis 10-25 2-2 23, Thomas 2-5 0-0 4, Kanter 4-11 2-2 10, Jack 3-7 0-0 6, Lee 6-14 1-1 14, McDermott 4-8 0-0 10, Beasley 3-5 2-2 9, Dotson 3-5 0-0 6, O’Quinn 4-5 2-2 10, Ntilikina 4-6 0-0 10. Totals 43-91 9-9 102.
Valentine 0-5 0-0 0, Markkanen 7-14 0-0 15, Lopez 5-6 1-1 11, Dunn 6-11 5-6 17, Holiday 3-9 0-0 7, Zipser 2-6 0-0 4, Mirotic 6-10 2-4 19, Portis 5-7 0-0 10, Grant 2-5 2-5 6, Nwaba 6-9 3-7 15. Totals 42-82 13-23 104.
|New York
|18
|26
|26
|32—102
|Chicago
|27
|22
|19
|36—104
3-Point Goals_New York 7-24 (Ntilikina 2-3, McDermott 2-4, Beasley 1-1, Lee 1-4, Porzingis 1-7, Jack 0-1, Dotson 0-2, Thomas 0-2), Chicago 7-25 (Mirotic 5-8, Holiday 1-5, Markkanen 1-5, Dunn 0-1, Portis 0-1, Grant 0-2, Valentine 0-3). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_New York 40 (Kanter 11), Chicago 40 (Markkanen 8). Assists_New York 25 (Ntilikina 7), Chicago 28 (Grant, Dunn 9). Total Fouls_New York 17, Chicago 19. A_20,149 (20,917).
