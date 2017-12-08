Kings-Pelicans, Box

SACRAMENTO (116)

Temple 1-7 0-0 2, Sampson 1-1 0-0 3, Randolph 14-22 2-2 35, Fox 5-14 3-4 14, G.Hill 4-8 0-0 9, Koufos 1-5 1-4 3, Papagiannis 3-3 0-0 6, Mason 4-10 3-4 12, Carter 3-6 0-0 6, Hield 7-12 0-0 18, Bogdanovic 4-9 0-0 8. Totals 47-97 9-14 116.

NEW ORLEANS (109)

Moore 4-10 0-0 8, Davis 5-12 8-8 18, Cousins 14-30 6-7 38, Holiday 6-12 1-1 14, Clark 6-8 1-1 15, Cunningham 2-3 1-2 6, Miller 3-6 0-0 7, Asik 0-1 0-0 0, Nelson 1-7 0-0 3. Totals 41-89 17-19 109.

Sacramento 24 23 30 25 14—116 New Orleans 25 28 29 20 7—109

3-Point Goals_Sacramento 13-30 (Randolph 5-9, Hield 4-5, Sampson 1-1, Mason 1-2, Fox 1-3, G.Hill 1-3, Bogdanovic 0-1, Carter 0-2, Temple 0-4), New Orleans 10-28 (Cousins 4-10, Clark 2-3, Cunningham 1-1, Holiday 1-2, Miller 1-4, Nelson 1-5, Davis 0-1, Moore 0-2). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Sacramento 46 (Randolph 13), New Orleans 35 (Cousins 11). Assists_Sacramento 21 (Fox 4), New Orleans 19 (Holiday 5). Total Fouls_Sacramento 21, New Orleans 14. A_15,019 (16,867).

