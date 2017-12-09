Jazz-Bucks, Box

Ingles 4-9 1-2 12, Favors 5-11 3-3 14, Gobert 6-8 8-14 20, Rubio 2-7 6-6 10, Mitchell 4-17 2-2 12, Sefolosha 1-2 1-2 3, O’Neale 0-2 3-4 3, Jerebko 3-5 0-0 6, Neto 0-2 0-0 0, Burks 8-13 2-4 20. Totals 33-76 26-37 100.
Middleton 8-13 2-2 20, Antetokounmpo 14-22 8-9 37, Henson 4-7 3-4 11, Bledsoe 7-14 3-4 20, Payton II 2-5 0-0 4, Maker 2-5 2-2 6, Wilson 0-0 0-0 0, Vaughn 1-1 0-0 3, Brogdon 6-13 4-5 16, Liggins 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 44-81 22-26 117.
|Utah
|19
|23
|24
|34—100
|Milwaukee
|29
|22
|32
|34—117
3-Point Goals_Utah 8-23 (Ingles 3-6, Burks 2-4, Mitchell 2-6, Favors 1-3, Sefolosha 0-1, O’Neale 0-1, Rubio 0-2), Milwaukee 7-17 (Bledsoe 3-6, Middleton 2-3, Vaughn 1-1, Antetokounmpo 1-1, Payton II 0-1, Maker 0-2, Brogdon 0-3). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Utah 35 (Gobert 9), Milwaukee 41 (Antetokounmpo 13). Assists_Utah 20 (Rubio 7), Milwaukee 22 (Antetokounmpo 7). Total Fouls_Utah 23, Milwaukee 29. Technicals_Sefolosha. A_16,675 (18,717).
