Islanders-Bruins Sums

N.Y. Islanders 0 0 1—1 Boston 0 1 2—3

First Period_None. Penalties_Chara, BOS, (slashing), 13:19.

Second Period_1, Boston, Marchand 11 (Krug, Pastrnak), 10:51 (pp). Penalties_Cizikas, NYI, Major (fighting), 4:03; DeBrusk, BOS, Major (fighting), 4:03; DeBrusk, BOS, served by Vatrano, (instigator), 4:03; DeBrusk, BOS, Misconduct (misconduct), 4:03; N.Y. Islanders bench, served by Ho-Sang (too many men on the ice), 10:10.

Third Period_2, Boston, DeBrusk 6 (Pastrnak, Krug), 6:45. 3, N.Y. Islanders, Lee 17 (Bailey, Barzal), 16:52. 4, Boston, Heinen 6 (Bergeron), 19:18. Penalties_Marchand, BOS, Major (interference), 0:26; Pulock, NYI, (cross checking), 0:26; de Haan, NYI, (tripping), 2:14; Backes, BOS, served by Vatrano, Major (fighting), 11:47; Backes, BOS, Misconduct (misconduct), 11:47; Ladd, NYI, (roughing), 11:47.

Shots on Goal_N.Y. Islanders 4-14-13_31. Boston 11-12-10_33.

Power-play opportunities_N.Y. Islanders 0 of 4; Boston 1 of 2.

Goalies_N.Y. Islanders, Halak 8-7-1 (32 shots-30 saves). Boston, Rask 7-8-2 (31-30).

A_17,565 (17,565). Referees_Steve Kozari, Graham Skilliter. Linesmen_Matt MacPherson, Brian Murphy.

