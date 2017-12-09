201.5
Home » Latest News » Sports » Islanders-Bruins Sum

Islanders-Bruins Sum

By The Associated Press December 9, 2017 9:44 pm 12/09/2017 09:44pm
Share
N.Y. Islanders 0 0 1—1
Boston 0 1 2—3

First Period_None.

Second Period_1, Boston, Marchand 11 (Krug, Pastrnak), 10:51 (pp).

Third Period_2, Boston, DeBrusk 6 (Pastrnak, Krug), 6:45. 3, N.Y. Islanders, Lee 17 (Bailey, Barzal), 16:52. 4, Boston, Heinen 6 (Bergeron), 19:18.

Shots on Goal_N.Y. Islanders 4-14-13_31. Boston 11-12-10_33.

Power-play opportunities_N.Y. Islanders 0 of 4; Boston 1 of 2.

Goalies_N.Y. Islanders, Halak 8-7-1 (32 shots-30 saves). Boston, Rask 7-8-2 (31-30).

A_17,565 (17,565). T_2:34.

Referees_Steve Kozari, Graham Skilliter. Linesmen_Matt MacPherson, Brian Murphy.

Copyright © 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

More News

Topics:
Latest News Sports
Advertiser Content


Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Recommended
Latest