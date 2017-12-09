Islanders-Bruins Sum

|N.Y. Islanders
First Period_None.
Second Period_1, Boston, Marchand 11 (Krug, Pastrnak), 10:51 (pp).
Third Period_2, Boston, DeBrusk 6 (Pastrnak, Krug), 6:45. 3, N.Y. Islanders, Lee 17 (Bailey, Barzal), 16:52. 4, Boston, Heinen 6 (Bergeron), 19:18.
Shots on Goal_N.Y. Islanders 4-14-13_31. Boston 11-12-10_33.
Power-play opportunities_N.Y. Islanders 0 of 4; Boston 1 of 2.
Goalies_N.Y. Islanders, Halak 8-7-1 (32 shots-30 saves). Boston, Rask 7-8-2 (31-30).
A_17,565 (17,565). T_2:34.
Referees_Steve Kozari, Graham Skilliter. Linesmen_Matt MacPherson, Brian Murphy.
