Huberdeau leads Panthers past Wild 4-2

By The Associated Press December 22, 2017 11:15 pm 12/22/2017 11:15pm
Minnesota Wild's Mikko Koivu (9), of Finland, looks for the puck as Florida Panthers goalie James Reimer (34) and Vincent Trocheck (21) defend during the first period of an NHL hockey game, Friday, Dec. 22, 2017, in Sunrise, Fla. (AP Photo/Luis M. Alvarez)

SUNRISE, Fla. (AP) — Jonathan Huberdeau scored two goals, James Reimer made 29 saves and the Florida Panthers beat the Minnesota Wild 4-2 on Friday night.

Vincent Trocheck and Connor Brickley also scored for Florida, and Aleksander Barkov had two assists. It was the Panthers’ first win over the Wild since a 2-1 victory on Jan. 3, 2016.

Minnesota dropped to 1-2 on its four-game trip. Ryan Suter and Daniel Winnik scored for the Wild, and Alex Stalock stopped 30 shots.

Minnesota led 2-1 after two, but Florida rallied in the third.

Huberdeau tied it at 2 with some nifty stickwork 2 minutes in the period. He scored his 10th goal of the season by sending a backhand past Stalock.

Brickley then slammed home a rebound after Stalock stopped Keith Yandle’s shot from the point, putting the Panthers in front at 11:14. Huberdeau added an empty-netter with just under six seconds left.

SABRES 4, FLYERS 2

BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — Evander Kane had a goal and an assist, and the Sabres earned their fourth win in the last 20 games.

Jack Eichel added two empty-netters, helping Buffalo hold on after Philadelphia scored twice in the final 2:10. Ryan O’Reilly also scored for the Sabres, who had dropped three in a row and five of six.

Robin Lehner stopped 33 shots. He was working on his second shutout of the season before Michael Raffl scored a power-play goal to cut Buffalo’s lead to 2-1.

Shayne Gostisbehere scored for Philadelphia on a one-timer with 32 seconds left, but Eichel sealed the win by scoring with 1 second remaining.

