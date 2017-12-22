Hornets-Bucks, Box

CHARLOTTE (104)

Kidd-Gilchrist 3-11 0-0 6, Williams 4-8 6-6 15, Howard 1-3 0-0 2, Walker 13-21 2-3 32, Batum 5-7 2-2 14, O’Bryant III 1-7 0-0 3, Kaminsky 6-12 2-4 16, Carter-Williams 1-6 0-0 3, Monk 0-0 0-0 0, Lamb 5-13 2-2 13. Totals 39-88 14-17 104.

MILWAUKEE (109)

Middleton 12-22 1-1 28, Antetokounmpo 9-20 7-8 26, Henson 2-2 2-2 6, Bledsoe 8-16 7-10 24, Snell 0-4 0-0 0, Maker 2-4 0-0 4, Dellavedova 0-3 0-0 0, Brown 1-2 0-0 2, Liggins 0-0 0-0 0, Kilpatrick 2-3 0-0 5, Brogdon 5-11 2-2 14. Totals 41-87 19-23 109.

Charlotte 23 36 26 19—104 Milwaukee 26 26 31 26—109

3-Point Goals_Charlotte 12-26 (Walker 4-9, Batum 2-3, Kaminsky 2-4, O’Bryant III 1-1, Carter-Williams 1-2, Williams 1-2, Lamb 1-4, Kidd-Gilchrist 0-1), Milwaukee 8-29 (Middleton 3-8, Brogdon 2-3, Kilpatrick 1-2, Antetokounmpo 1-3, Bledsoe 1-6, Maker 0-1, Snell 0-3, Dellavedova 0-3). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Charlotte 43 (Williams 10), Milwaukee 43 (Henson 8). Assists_Charlotte 21 (Batum 6), Milwaukee 27 (Bledsoe 10). Total Fouls_Charlotte 18, Milwaukee 16. Technicals_Charlotte coach Hornets (Defensive three second). A_17,018 (18,717).

