Hockey East Glance

|All Times EST
|
|Overall
|
|W
|L
|T
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|W
|L
|T
|Boston College
|9
|3
|0
|18
|38
|28
|9
|7
|2
|Northeastern
|8
|3
|1
|17
|36
|25
|10
|5
|2
|Providence
|6
|4
|1
|13
|33
|24
|10
|7
|1
|Boston U.
|6
|6
|1
|13
|44
|37
|8
|10
|1
|UMass Lowell
|6
|6
|0
|12
|32
|39
|9
|8
|0
|UConn
|5
|7
|1
|11
|41
|34
|8
|11
|2
|Maine
|4
|4
|1
|9
|26
|29
|8
|7
|1
|New Hampshire
|4
|5
|1
|9
|23
|26
|9
|7
|1
|UMass
|3
|4
|0
|6
|20
|27
|9
|7
|0
|Merrimack
|2
|6
|2
|6
|21
|30
|4
|9
|4
|Vermont
|1
|6
|2
|4
|19
|34
|4
|10
|3
___
Maine at RPI, 4 p.m.
Harvard vs. UMass-Lowell at Gutterson Fieldhouse, Burlington, Vt., 4:05 p.m.
Arizona St. vs. Providence at PPG Paints Arena, Pittsburgh, 4:30 p.m.
New Hampshire at Dartmouth, 7 p.m.
St. Lawrence at Vermont, 7:05 p.m.
Merrimack at Denver, 9:05 p.m.
UConn at Boston College, 3 p.m.
Maine at RPI, 4 p.m.
New Hampshire vs. Yale at Thompson Arena, Hanover, N.H., 4 p.m.
St. Lawrence vs. UMass-Lowell at Gutterson Fieldhouse, Burlington, Vt., 4:05 p.m.
Providence vs. Lake Superior St. or Robert Morris at PPG Paints Arena, Pittsburgh, 4:30 or 7:30 p.m.
American International at Northeastern, 7 p.m.
Harvard at Vermont, 7:05 p.m.
Merrimack at Colorado College, 8:07 p.m.
