Hockey East Glance

All Times EST Overall W L T Pts GF GA W L T Boston College 9 3 0 18 38 28 9 7 2 Northeastern 8 3 1 17 36 25 10 5 2 Providence 6 4 1 13 33 24 10 7 1 Boston U. 6 6 1 13 44 37 8 10 1 UMass Lowell 6 6 0 12 32 39 9 8 0 UConn 5 7 1 11 41 34 8 11 2 Maine 4 4 1 9 26 29 8 7 1 New Hampshire 4 5 1 9 23 26 9 7 1 UMass 3 4 0 6 20 27 9 7 0 Merrimack 2 6 2 6 21 30 4 9 4 Vermont 1 6 2 4 19 34 4 10 3

___

Friday, Dec. 29

Maine at RPI, 4 p.m.

Harvard vs. UMass-Lowell at Gutterson Fieldhouse, Burlington, Vt., 4:05 p.m.

Arizona St. vs. Providence at PPG Paints Arena, Pittsburgh, 4:30 p.m.

New Hampshire at Dartmouth, 7 p.m.

St. Lawrence at Vermont, 7:05 p.m.

Merrimack at Denver, 9:05 p.m.

Saturday, Dec. 30

UConn at Boston College, 3 p.m.

Maine at RPI, 4 p.m.

New Hampshire vs. Yale at Thompson Arena, Hanover, N.H., 4 p.m.

St. Lawrence vs. UMass-Lowell at Gutterson Fieldhouse, Burlington, Vt., 4:05 p.m.

Providence vs. Lake Superior St. or Robert Morris at PPG Paints Arena, Pittsburgh, 4:30 or 7:30 p.m.

American International at Northeastern, 7 p.m.

Harvard at Vermont, 7:05 p.m.

Merrimack at Colorado College, 8:07 p.m.

