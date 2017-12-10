201.5
Hockey East Glance

December 10, 2017
All Times EST
Overall
W L T Pts GF GA W L T
Boston College 9 3 0 18 38 28 9 7 2
Northeastern 8 3 0 16 35 24 10 5 1
Providence 6 4 1 13 33 24 10 7 1
Boston U. 6 6 1 13 44 37 8 10 1
UMass Lowell 6 6 0 12 32 39 9 8 0
UConn 5 7 1 11 41 34 8 11 2
Maine 4 4 1 9 26 29 8 7 1
New Hampshire 4 5 1 9 21 24 9 7 1
UMass 3 4 0 6 20 27 9 7 0
Vermont 1 6 2 4 19 34 4 10 3
Merrimack 2 6 1 5 18 27 4 9 3

___

Friday’s Games

Merrimack 4, Army 1

Maine 7, Quinnipiac 4

UConn 4, Colgate 2

UMass-Lowell 3, Boston U. 2

Providence 8, RIT 3

Saturday’s Games

Northeastern 5, Boston College 2

Boston U. 9, UMass-Lowell 3

Maine 5, Quinnipiac 3

Army 4, New Hampshire 3

RIT 4, Providence 0

Brown 2, Vermont 2

Sunday, Dec. 10

Merrimack 4, New Hampshire 3

UMass 2, Union (N.Y.) 1

Saturday, Dec. 16

Northeastern at Merrimack, 4 p.m.

