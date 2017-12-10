Hockey East Glance

|All Times EST
|Overall
|
|W
|L
|T
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|W
|L
|T
|Boston College
|9
|3
|0
|18
|38
|28
|9
|7
|2
|Northeastern
|8
|3
|0
|16
|35
|24
|10
|5
|1
|Providence
|6
|4
|1
|13
|33
|24
|10
|7
|1
|Boston U.
|6
|6
|1
|13
|44
|37
|8
|10
|1
|UMass Lowell
|6
|6
|0
|12
|32
|39
|9
|8
|0
|UConn
|5
|7
|1
|11
|41
|34
|8
|11
|2
|Maine
|4
|4
|1
|9
|26
|29
|8
|7
|1
|New Hampshire
|4
|4
|1
|9
|20
|22
|9
|6
|1
|UMass
|3
|4
|0
|6
|20
|27
|8
|7
|0
|Vermont
|1
|6
|2
|4
|19
|34
|4
|10
|3
|Merrimack
|1
|6
|1
|3
|16
|26
|3
|9
|3
Merrimack 4, Army 1
Maine 7, Quinnipiac 4
UConn 4, Colgate 2
UMass-Lowell 3, Boston U. 2
Providence 8, RIT 3
Northeastern 5, Boston College 2
Boston U. 9, UMass-Lowell 3
Maine 5, Quinnipiac 3
Army 4, New Hampshire 3
RIT 4, Providence 0
Brown 2, Vermont 2
Merrimack at New Hampshire, 4 p.m.
UMass at Union (N.Y.), 5 p.m.
