Hockey East Glance

All Times EST Overall W L T Pts GF GA W L T Boston College 9 3 0 18 38 28 9 7 2 Northeastern 8 3 0 16 35 24 10 5 1 Providence 6 4 1 13 33 24 10 7 1 Boston U. 6 6 1 13 44 37 8 10 1 UMass Lowell 6 6 0 12 32 39 9 8 0 UConn 5 7 1 11 41 34 8 11 2 Maine 4 4 1 9 26 29 8 7 1 New Hampshire 4 4 1 9 20 22 9 6 1 UMass 3 4 0 6 20 27 8 7 0 Vermont 1 6 2 4 19 34 4 10 3 Merrimack 1 6 1 3 16 26 3 9 3

___

Friday’s Games

Merrimack 4, Army 1

Maine 7, Quinnipiac 4

UConn 4, Colgate 2

UMass-Lowell 3, Boston U. 2

Providence 8, RIT 3

Saturday’s Games

Northeastern 5, Boston College 2

Boston U. 9, UMass-Lowell 3

Maine 5, Quinnipiac 3

Army 4, New Hampshire 3

RIT 4, Providence 0

Brown 2, Vermont 2

Sunday, Dec. 10

Merrimack at New Hampshire, 4 p.m.

UMass at Union (N.Y.), 5 p.m.

Saturday, Dec. 16

Northeastern at Merrimack, 4 p.m.

Copyright © 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.