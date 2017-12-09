Heat-Nets, Box

Richardson 2-7 1-1 5, J.Johnson 7-13 3-4 17, Olynyk 5-12 1-2 11, Dragic 9-19 1-3 20, Waiters 1-10 0-0 2, Winslow 5-6 1-2 15, Adebayo 1-3 0-0 2, T.Johnson 8-11 2-2 20, Ellington 4-9 0-0 9. Totals 42-90 9-14 101.
Carroll 2-10 1-3 5, Hollis-Jefferson 6-10 5-5 18, Zeller 6-9 0-0 12, Dinwiddie 5-15 2-2 15, Crabbe 5-13 0-0 12, Wiley 0-0 0-0 0, Acy 0-5 0-0 0, Allen 1-3 0-0 2, Mozgov 0-0 0-0 0, Whitehead 4-7 4-5 13, LeVert 4-9 4-4 12. Totals 33-81 16-19 89.
|Miami
|24
|26
|25
|26—101
|Brooklyn
|26
|27
|19
|17—
|89
3-Point Goals_Miami 8-27 (Winslow 4-4, T.Johnson 2-4, Dragic 1-3, Ellington 1-6, J.Johnson 0-1, Waiters 0-4, Olynyk 0-5), Brooklyn 7-27 (Dinwiddie 3-9, Crabbe 2-8, Whitehead 1-1, Hollis-Jefferson 1-1, LeVert 0-1, Carroll 0-3, Acy 0-4). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Miami 44 (J.Johnson, Dragic 7), Brooklyn 43 (Hollis-Jefferson 8). Assists_Miami 15 (Olynyk, J.Johnson, Dragic 3), Brooklyn 16 (Dinwiddie 9). Total Fouls_Miami 17, Brooklyn 17. Technicals_Adebayo, Allen. A_19,777 (22,300).
