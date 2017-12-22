Hawks-Thunder, Box

ATLANTA (117)

Prince 3-11 1-1 8, Ilyasova 7-10 4-4 22, Plumlee 1-2 0-0 2, Bazemore 4-6 2-2 11, Belinelli 10-18 2-2 27, Bembry 0-3 0-0 0, Cavanaugh 2-5 0-0 4, Collins 7-8 2-4 16, Delaney 7-10 2-2 20, Taylor 3-12 1-2 7. Totals 44-85 14-17 117.

OKLAHOMA CITY (120)

George 4-12 7-10 17, Anthony 8-19 1-2 24, Adams 6-9 4-6 16, Westbrook 12-17 5-5 30, Roberson 4-8 0-4 8, Grant 4-4 0-2 8, Huestis 2-5 0-0 5, Patterson 0-2 2-2 2, Felton 4-6 0-0 10, Abrines 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 44-82 19-31 120.

Atlanta 28 22 31 36—117 Oklahoma City 28 36 18 38—120

3-Point Goals_Atlanta 15-32 (Belinelli 5-10, Ilyasova 4-5, Delaney 4-6, Bazemore 1-1, Prince 1-3, Collins 0-1, Taylor 0-3, Cavanaugh 0-3), Oklahoma City 13-25 (Anthony 7-12, Felton 2-3, George 2-5, Westbrook 1-2, Huestis 1-2, Patterson 0-1). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Atlanta 27 (Collins 9), Oklahoma City 40 (Adams 10). Assists_Atlanta 28 (Bazemore, Delaney 6), Oklahoma City 24 (Westbrook 15). Total Fouls_Atlanta 24, Oklahoma City 18. Technicals_Westbrook. A_18,203 (18,203).

