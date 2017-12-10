Hawks-Knicks, Box

ATLANTA (107)

Prince 7-12 2-2 17, Ilyasova 7-11 1-2 20, Plumlee 4-6 1-4 9, Schroder 9-14 3-3 21, Bazemore 2-5 5-6 9, Bembry 0-3 0-0 0, Babbitt 3-4 1-2 9, Cavanaugh 2-6 2-2 7, Taylor 1-5 0-0 2, Delaney 0-2 0-0 0, Belinelli 2-9 9-9 13. Totals 37-77 24-30 107.

NEW YORK (111)

Porzingis 10-23 9-10 30, Thomas 1-1 3-4 5, Kanter 4-9 0-0 8, Jack 7-11 5-7 19, Lee 2-6 0-0 4, Beasley 0-3 1-2 1, McDermott 9-13 3-3 23, O’Quinn 2-2 0-0 4, Ntilikina 2-7 3-4 8, Baker 2-5 4-4 9. Totals 39-80 28-34 111.

Atlanta 21 31 23 32—107 New York 24 27 25 35—111

3-Point Goals_Atlanta 9-31 (Ilyasova 5-6, Babbitt 2-3, Prince 1-3, Cavanaugh 1-4, Delaney 0-1, Bembry 0-2, Schroder 0-2, Taylor 0-2, Bazemore 0-2, Belinelli 0-6), New York 5-17 (McDermott 2-4, Ntilikina 1-2, Baker 1-3, Porzingis 1-5, Lee 0-1, Jack 0-2). Fouled Out_Beasley. Rebounds_Atlanta 35 (Prince 8), New York 33 (Porzingis 8). Assists_Atlanta 22 (Prince 5), New York 16 (O’Quinn, Baker, Jack 4). Total Fouls_Atlanta 28, New York 30. Technicals_Babbitt, Belinelli. A_19,189 (19,812).

Copyright © 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.