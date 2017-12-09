Golden Knights-Stars Sum

|Vegas
|1
|3
|1—5
|Dallas
|1
|1
|1—3
First Period_1, Vegas, Tuch 7 (Eakin, Leipsic), 12:13. 2, Dallas, Pitlick 3 (Roussel, Faksa), 14:28.
Second Period_3, Vegas, Perron 7 (Neal), 4:58 (pp). 4, Dallas, Spezza 5 (Janmark, Klingberg), 5:25. 5, Vegas, R.Smith 8 (Marchessault), 6:10. 6, Vegas, McNabb 2 (Eakin, Leipsic), 8:35.
Third Period_7, Dallas, Benn 12 (Seguin, Lindell), 4:16. 8, Vegas, Haula 11 (Perron), 19:17.
Shots on Goal_Vegas 14-15-9_38. Dallas 15-8-15_38.
Power-play opportunities_Vegas 1 of 2; Dallas 0 of 3.
Goalies_Vegas, Lagace 5-6-1 (39 shots-36 saves). Dallas, Bishop 13-8-0 (37-33).
T_2:32.
Referees_Dean Morton, Brian Pochmara. Linesmen_Devin Berg, Andrew Smith.
Copyright © 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.