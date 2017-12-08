Golden Knights-Predators Sum

201.5
By The Associated Press December 8, 2017 11:12 pm 12/08/2017 11:12pm
Vegas 1 1 1 0—4
Nashville 0 1 2 0—3
Vegas won shootout 1-0.

First Period_1, Vegas, Karlsson 15 (Schmidt, Tuch), 6:55 (pp).

Second Period_2, Vegas, Neal 14 (Sbisa, Schmidt), 14:37. 3, Nashville, Jarnkrok 6 (Aberg, Forsberg), 15:40.

Third Period_4, Nashville, Arvidsson 10 (Turris, Fiala), 8:04. 5, Nashville, Bonino 6 (Arvidsson), 14:56. 6, Vegas, Haula 10 (Miller, Perron), 19:20.

Overtime_None.

Shootout_Vegas 1 (Neal NG, Tuch NG, Perron NG, Haula NG, Karlsson NG, Smith G), Nashville 0 (Turris NG, Fiala NG, Forsberg NG, Smith NG, Arvidsson NG, Bonino NG).

Shots on Goal_Vegas 9-13-13-4_39. Nashville 16-14-10-4_44.

Power-play opportunities_Vegas 1 of 4; Nashville 0 of 4.

Goalies_Vegas, M.Subban 7-2-0 (44 shots-41 saves). Nashville, Rinne 16-4-3 (39-36).

A_17,125 (17,113). T_2:53.

Referees_Ghislain Hebert, Dean Morton. Linesmen_Steve Barton, Tony Sericolo.

Copyright © 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

