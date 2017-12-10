201.5
Genoa-Atalanta game postponed for 24 hours due to weather

By The Associated Press December 10, 2017
GENOA, Italy (AP) — The Italian league game between host Genoa and Atalanta has been postponed by 24 hours due to bad weather.

The match was scheduled for Monday at 7 p.m. local time (1800 GMT) but will now be played Tuesday at the same time.

Snow has been falling in northern Italy and is expected to get heavier on Monday.

Genoa is 16th in Serie A, two points above the relegation zone and seven below mid-table Atalanta.

