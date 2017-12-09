201.5
Friday’s College Hockey Scores

By The Associated Press December 9, 2017 12:04 am 12/09/2017 12:04am
EAST

American Intl. 3, Mercyhurst 1

Penn St. 5, Robert Morris 2

Canisius 4, Niagara 2

Merrimack 4, Army 1

Norwich 4, Castleton 1

Maine 7, Quinnipiac 4

Clarkson 3, St. Lawrence 1

UConn 4, Colgate 2

UMass-Lowell 3, Boston U. 2

Providence 8, RIT 3

MIDWEST

Ohio St. 2, Minnesota 1, OT

Michigan St. 5, Michigan 0

Miami (Ohio) 5, W. Michigan 2

Minnesota St. 5, Lake Superior St. 1

Ferris St. 4, Michigan Tech 3

Ala.-Huntsville 3, Bowling Green 3, OT

N. Michigan 1, Bemidji St. 1, OT

Omaha 7, Minn.-Duluth 5

N. Dakota St. 2, St. Cloud St. 2, OT

Notre Dame 3, Wisconsin 2

FAR WEST

Colorado College 4, Denver 4, OT

Princeton 4, Arizona St. 0

