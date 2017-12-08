Friday’s College Hockey Scores

American Intl. 3, Mercyhurst 1
Penn St. 5, Robert Morris 2
Canisius 4, Niagara 2
Merrimack 4, Army 1
Norwich 4, Castleton 1
Maine 7, Quinnipiac 4
Clarkson 3, St. Lawrence 1
UConn 4, Colgate 2
UMass-Lowell 3, Boston U. 2
Providence 8, RIT 3
Ohio St. 2, Minnesota 1, OT
Michigan St. 5, Michigan 0
Miami (Ohio) 5, W. Michigan 2
Minnesota St. 5, Lake Superior St. 1
Ferris St. 4, Michigan Tech 3
Ala.-Huntsville 3, Bowling Green 3, OT
N. Michigan 1, Bemidji St. 1, OT
Omaha 7, Minn.-Duluth 5
N. Dakota St. 2, St. Cloud St. 2, OT
