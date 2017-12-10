201.5
Home » Latest News » Sports » Freitag leads German 1-2…

Freitag leads German 1-2 at ski jumping World Cup

By The Associated Press December 10, 2017 12:41 pm 12/10/2017 12:41pm
Share

TITISEE-NEUSTADT, Germany (AP) — Richard Freitag led a German 1-2 Sunday to win his second ski jumping World Cup of the season and extend his overall lead.

Strong winds and heavy snow forced the event to be postponed three times and the competition to be decided by one jump rather than two.

Freitag soared 145.0 meters for 128.4 points, beating teammate Andreas Wellinger by 2.4 after his jump of 139.5 meters.

Daniel Andre Tande of Norway was third, ahead of Japan’s Junshiro Kobayashi and Norway’s Robert Johansson.

After five events, Freitag leads the standings with 370 points, ahead of Wellinger on 319 and Tande on 280.

Copyright © 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

More News

Topics:
Latest News Sports
Advertiser Content


Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Recommended
Latest