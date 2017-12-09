Free Agents Signings

NEW YORK (AP) — The eight free agents who have signed, with name, position, former club if different, and contract. The contract information was obtained by The Associated Press from player and management sources. For players with minor league contracts, letter agreements for major league contracts are in parentheses:

AMERICAN LEAGUE

CHICAGO (1) — Signed Welington Castillo, c, Baltimore, to a $15 million, two-year contract.

OAKLAND (1) — Signed Yusmeiro Petit, rhp, Los Angeles Angels, to a $10 million, two-year contract.

SEATTLE (1) — Re-signed Hisashi Iwakuma, rhp, to a minor league contract.

TEXAS (3) — Signed Doug Fister, rhp, Boston, to a $4 million, one-year contract; re-signed Tony Barnette, rhp, to a $1.5 million, one-year contract; signed Mike Minor, lhp, Kansas City, to a $28 million, three-year contract.

___

NATIONAL LEAGUE

CHICAGO (1) — Signed Tyler Chatwood, rhp, Colorado, to a $38 million, three-year contract.

COLORADO (1) — Signed Chris Iannetta, c, Arizona, to an $8.5 million, two-year contract.

