Flyers-Sabres Sums

Philadelphia 0 0 2—2 Buffalo 0 0 4—4

First Period_None. Penalties_Hagg, PHI, (holding), 11:01.

Second Period_None. Penalties_Kane, BUF, (hooking), 4:30; Reinhart, BUF, (holding), 8:39.

Third Period_1, Buffalo, O’Reilly 9 (Kane), 3:59. 2, Buffalo, Kane 15 (Okposo, Gorges), 11:08. 3, Philadelphia, Raffl 6 (Voracek, Giroux), 17:50 (pp). 4, Buffalo, Eichel 12 (Scandella, O’Reilly), 18:53. 5, Philadelphia, Gostisbehere 7 (Giroux, Voracek), 19:28. 6, Buffalo, Eichel 13 (Scandella), 19:59. Penalties_Reinhart, BUF, (holding), 4:41; McCabe, BUF, (delay of game), 6:01; Laughton, PHI, (high sticking), 8:10; Ristolainen, BUF, (closing hand on the puck), 16:02.

Shots on Goal_Philadelphia 11-10-14_35. Buffalo 16-12-9_37.

Power-play opportunities_Philadelphia 1 of 5; Buffalo 0 of 2.

Goalies_Philadelphia, Elliott 13-8-6 (35 shots-33 saves). Buffalo, Lehner 8-14-4 (35-33).

A_18,222 (19,070). T_2:38.

Referees_Dean Morton, Brian Pochmara. Linesmen_Greg Devorski, Brad Kovachik.

