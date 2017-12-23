Flyers-Blue Jackets Sum

Philadelphia 0 1 0 0—1 Columbus 1 0 0 0—2 Columbus won shootout 1-0.

First Period_1, Columbus, Jones 7 (Panarin, Bjorkstrand), 17:08 (pp).

Second Period_2, Philadelphia, Provorov 5 (Giroux, Couturier), 3:56.

Third Period_None.

Overtime_None.

Shootout_Philadelphia 0 (Couturier NG, Giroux NG, Voracek NG), Columbus 1 (Atkinson NG, Panarin NG, Dubois G).

Shots on Goal_Philadelphia 10-11-6-4_31. Columbus 9-11-15-1_36.

Power-play opportunities_Philadelphia 0 of 3; Columbus 1 of 3.

Goalies_Philadelphia, Elliott 13-8-7 (36 shots-35 saves). Columbus, Bobrovsky 18-10-2 (31-30).

A_17,812 (18,500). T_2:44.

Referees_Tom Chmielewski, Chris Lee. Linesmen_Michel Cormier, Bryan Pancich.

