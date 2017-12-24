ECAC Glance

201.5
By The Associated Press December 24, 2017 10:14 am 12/24/2017 10:14am
All Times EST
Overall
W L T Pts GF GA W L T
Clarkson 8 0 0 16 34 11 15 3 1
Union (NY) 6 2 0 12 27 19 10 8 1
Cornell 5 1 0 10 19 12 10 2 0
Colgate 4 1 1 9 14 10 8 6 4
Brown 4 6 0 8 24 31 5 7 1
Harvard 4 3 0 8 24 14 4 5 1
Yale 4 6 0 8 29 29 5 7 0
Princeton 3 5 1 7 31 31 6 7 1
Quinnipiac 3 5 1 7 22 23 6 10 2
Dartmouth 2 4 1 5 11 24 3 8 1
RPI 2 5 1 5 22 33 3 11 3
St. Lawrence 0 7 1 1 12 32 1 14 1

___

Friday, Dec. 29

Maine at RPI, 4 p.m.

Minn.-Duluth vs. Yale at Thompson Arena, Hanover, N.H., 4 p.m.

Harvard at UMass-Lowell, 4 p.m.

St. Lawrence at Vermont, 7 p.m.

New Hampshire at Dartmouth, 7 p.m.

St. Cloud St. at Princeton, 7 p.m.

Union (N.Y.) at Omaha, 8 p.m.

Saturday, Dec. 30

Maine at RPI, 4 p.m.

New Hampshire vs. Yale at Thompson Arena, Hanover, N.H., 4 p.m.

UMass-Lowell vs. St. Lawrence at Gutterson Fieldhouse, Burlington, Vt., 4 p.m.

Canisius at Cornell, 4 p.m.

Minn.-Duluth at Dartmouth, 7 p.m.

St. Cloud St. at Princeton, 7 p.m.

Harvard at Vemont, 7 p.m.

Union (N.Y.) at Omaha, 8 p.m.

