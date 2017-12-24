ECAC Glance

|All Times EST
|Overall
|W
|L
|T
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|W
|L
|T
|Clarkson
|8
|0
|0
|16
|34
|11
|15
|3
|1
|Union (NY)
|6
|2
|0
|12
|27
|19
|10
|8
|1
|Cornell
|5
|1
|0
|10
|19
|12
|10
|2
|0
|Colgate
|4
|1
|1
|9
|14
|10
|8
|6
|4
|Brown
|4
|6
|0
|8
|24
|31
|5
|7
|1
|Harvard
|4
|3
|0
|8
|24
|14
|4
|5
|1
|Yale
|4
|6
|0
|8
|29
|29
|5
|7
|0
|Princeton
|3
|5
|1
|7
|31
|31
|6
|7
|1
|Quinnipiac
|3
|5
|1
|7
|22
|23
|6
|10
|2
|Dartmouth
|2
|4
|1
|5
|11
|24
|3
|8
|1
|RPI
|2
|5
|1
|5
|22
|33
|3
|11
|3
|St. Lawrence
|0
|7
|1
|1
|12
|32
|1
|14
|1
Maine at RPI, 4 p.m.
Minn.-Duluth vs. Yale at Thompson Arena, Hanover, N.H., 4 p.m.
Harvard at UMass-Lowell, 4 p.m.
St. Lawrence at Vermont, 7 p.m.
New Hampshire at Dartmouth, 7 p.m.
St. Cloud St. at Princeton, 7 p.m.
Union (N.Y.) at Omaha, 8 p.m.
Maine at RPI, 4 p.m.
New Hampshire vs. Yale at Thompson Arena, Hanover, N.H., 4 p.m.
UMass-Lowell vs. St. Lawrence at Gutterson Fieldhouse, Burlington, Vt., 4 p.m.
Canisius at Cornell, 4 p.m.
Minn.-Duluth at Dartmouth, 7 p.m.
St. Cloud St. at Princeton, 7 p.m.
Harvard at Vemont, 7 p.m.
Union (N.Y.) at Omaha, 8 p.m.
