ECAC Glance

|All Times EST
|
|Overall
|
|W
|L
|T
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|W
|L
|T
|Clarkson
|8
|0
|0
|16
|34
|11
|15
|3
|1
|Union (NY)
|6
|2
|0
|12
|27
|19
|10
|7
|1
|Cornell
|5
|1
|0
|10
|19
|12
|10
|2
|0
|Colgate
|4
|1
|1
|9
|14
|10
|8
|6
|4
|Brown
|4
|6
|0
|8
|24
|31
|5
|7
|1
|Harvard
|4
|3
|0
|8
|24
|14
|4
|5
|1
|Yale
|4
|6
|0
|8
|29
|29
|5
|7
|0
|Princeton
|3
|5
|1
|7
|31
|31
|6
|7
|1
|Quinnipiac
|3
|5
|1
|7
|22
|23
|6
|10
|2
|Dartmouth
|2
|4
|1
|5
|11
|24
|2
|7
|1
|RPI
|2
|5
|1
|5
|22
|33
|3
|11
|3
|St. Lawrence
|0
|7
|1
|1
|12
|32
|1
|14
|1
___
Maine 7, Quinnipiac 4
Clarkson 3, St. Lawrence 1
UConn 4, Colgate 2
Princeton 4, Arizona St. 0
Maine 5, Quinnipiac 3
Union (N.Y.) 4, Holy Cross 2
Brown 2, Vermont 2
Clarkson 4, St. Lawrence 2
Bentley 5, Dartmouth 1
Yale 2, Sacred Heart 1
Arizona St. 4, Princeton 3, OT
UMass at Union (N.Y.), 5 p.m.
Dartmouth at Denver, 9:05 p.m.
