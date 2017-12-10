ECAC Glance

All Times EST Overall W L T Pts GF GA W L T Clarkson 8 0 0 16 34 11 15 3 1 Union (NY) 6 2 0 12 27 19 10 7 1 Cornell 5 1 0 10 19 12 10 2 0 Colgate 4 1 1 9 14 10 8 6 4 Brown 4 6 0 8 24 31 5 7 1 Harvard 4 3 0 8 24 14 4 5 1 Yale 4 6 0 8 29 29 5 7 0 Princeton 3 5 1 7 31 31 6 7 1 Quinnipiac 3 5 1 7 22 23 6 10 2 Dartmouth 2 4 1 5 11 24 2 7 1 RPI 2 5 1 5 22 33 3 11 3 St. Lawrence 0 7 1 1 12 32 1 14 1

Friday’s Games

Maine 7, Quinnipiac 4

Clarkson 3, St. Lawrence 1

UConn 4, Colgate 2

Princeton 4, Arizona St. 0

Saturday’s Games

Maine 5, Quinnipiac 3

Union (N.Y.) 4, Holy Cross 2

Brown 2, Vermont 2

Clarkson 4, St. Lawrence 2

Bentley 5, Dartmouth 1

Yale 2, Sacred Heart 1

Arizona St. 4, Princeton 3, OT

Sunday’s Game

UMass at Union (N.Y.), 5 p.m.

Friday, Dec. 15

Dartmouth at Denver, 9:05 p.m.

Saturday, Dec. 16

Dartmouth at Denver, 9:05 p.m.

