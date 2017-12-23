Ducks-Penguins Sum

Anaheim 2 2 0—4 Pittsburgh 0 0 0—0

First Period_1, Anaheim, Kase 9, 3:10. 2, Anaheim, Rakell 10 (Getzlaf), 10:35.

Second Period_3, Anaheim, Cogliano 5 (Montour), 3:42 (sh). 4, Anaheim, Fowler 4 (Silfverberg, Rakell), 19:56 (pp).

Third Period_None.

Shots on Goal_Anaheim 11-6-6_23. Pittsburgh 9-13-7_29.

Power-play opportunities_Anaheim 1 of 2; Pittsburgh 0 of 2.

Goalies_Anaheim, Gibson 11-11-4 (29 shots-29 saves). Pittsburgh, Jarry 5-2-2 (10-9), Murray 13-10-1 (13-10).

A_18,622 (18,387). T_2:25.

Referees_Frederick L’Ecuyer, Brian Pochmara. Linesmen_Derek Amell, Libor Suchanek.

