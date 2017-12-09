201.5
Dolphins guard Jermon Bushrod ruled out against New England

By The Associated Press December 9, 2017 6:40 pm 12/09/2017 06:40pm
DAVIE, Fla. (AP) — Miami Dolphins guard Jermon Bushrod has been ruled out of Monday night’s game against New England because of a foot injury that has sidelined him since Week 11.

Backup quarterback Matt Moore (foot) and running back Damien Williams (shoulder) were also ruled out Saturday, as expected. Cornerback Cordrea Tankersley (ankle and shoulder) is doubtful.

Coach Adam Gase said he anticipates Bushrod will be able to play again this season.

