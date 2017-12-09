Devils-Rangers Sums

New Jersey 0 1 1—2 N.Y. Rangers 1 2 2—5

First Period_1, N.Y. Rangers, Vesey 6 (Carey, Nieves), 6:14. Penalties_Wood, NJ, (hooking), 9:19; Skjei, NYR, (tripping), 10:31.

Second Period_2, N.Y. Rangers, Fast 7 (Nash), 9:42. 3, New Jersey, Severson 4 (Coleman, Noesen), 13:45. 4, N.Y. Rangers, Zuccarello 6, 16:03. Penalties_Wood, NJ, (roughing), 2:45; Wood, NJ, served by Noesen, (roughing), 2:45; Shattenkirk, NYR, (roughing), 2:45; Hall, NJ, (hooking), 4:57; Smith, NYR, (delay of game), 14:01.

Third Period_5, N.Y. Rangers, Zuccarello 7 (McDonagh, Miller), 6:21. 6, New Jersey, Wood 7 (Butcher, Zacha), 6:34. 7, N.Y. Rangers, K.Hayes 6 (Nash, Fast), 11:59. Penalties_Kreider, NYR, (cross checking), 2:04.

Shots on Goal_New Jersey 7-9-12_28. N.Y. Rangers 13-12-14_39.

Power-play opportunities_New Jersey 0 of 3; N.Y. Rangers 0 of 3.

Goalies_New Jersey, Kinkaid 5-3-1 (39 shots-34 saves). N.Y. Rangers, Lundqvist 14-7-2 (28-26).

A_18,006 (18,006). T_2:31.

Referees_Frederick L’Ecuyer, Chris Lee. Linesmen_Steve Miller, Kiel Murchison.

Copyright © 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.