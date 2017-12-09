201.5
Coyotes-Blue Jackets Sum

By The Associated Press December 9, 2017 9:44 pm 12/09/2017 09:44pm
Arizona 0 0 0—0
Columbus 1 0 0—1

First Period_1, Columbus, Anderson 11 (Dubois, Panarin), 0:30.

Second Period_None.

Third Period_None.

Shots on Goal_Arizona 11-11-13_35. Columbus 10-15-9_34.

Power-play opportunities_Arizona 0 of 4; Columbus 0 of 2.

Goalies_Arizona, Raanta 4-6-2 (34 shots-33 saves). Columbus, Bobrovsky 16-7-1 (35-35).

A_17,785 (18,500). T_2:27.

Referees_Chris Rooney, Brad Watson. Linesmen_Ryan Daisy, Derek Nansen.

