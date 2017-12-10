Coyotes-Blackhawks Sums

Arizona 0 0 1—1 Chicago 0 0 3—3

First Period_None. Penalties_Strome, ARI, (tripping), 5:29.

Second Period_None. Penalties_Keith, CHI, (tripping), 7:50; Demers, ARI, (tripping), 15:54.

Third Period_1, Chicago, Wingels 4 (Oesterle, Hayden), 7:36. 2, Arizona, Duclair 7 (Chychrun, Goligoski), 14:02. 3, Chicago, Anisimov 13 (Seabrook, Kane), 15:13. 4, Chicago, Schmaltz 5 (Kane), 16:58. Penalties_None.

Shots on Goal_Arizona 9-10-13_32. Chicago 13-7-17_37.

Power-play opportunities_Arizona 0 of 1; Chicago 0 of 2.

Goalies_Arizona, Wedgewood 3-6-3 (37 shots-34 saves). Chicago, Crawford 13-7-2 (32-31).

A_21,654 (19,717). T_2:25.

Referees_Ghislain Hebert, Chris Lee. Linesmen_Steve Barton, Derek Nansen.

Copyright © 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.