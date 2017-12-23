Clippers-Grizzlies, Box

L.A. CLIPPERS (112)

C.Williams 3-5 0-0 7, Wilson 1-4 0-0 3, Jordan 1-3 2-4 4, Teodosic 4-9 0-0 9, Rivers 14-20 5-6 38, Dekker 3-4 2-2 8, Reed 0-2 0-2 0, Harrell 2-6 1-2 5, J.Evans 1-4 0-0 2, L.Williams 10-23 11-12 36. Totals 39-80 21-28 112.

MEMPHIS (115)

Brooks 3-7 2-2 11, Parsons 1-4 0-0 3, Gasol 7-16 2-3 17, T.Evans 10-20 4-4 30, Harrison 3-14 8-9 15, Ennis III 6-8 1-1 14, Wright 2-2 2-2 6, Martin 3-8 3-4 9, Davis 2-2 0-0 4, Simmons 3-9 0-0 6. Totals 40-90 22-25 115.

L.A. Clippers 33 26 22 31—112 Memphis 30 33 27 25—115

3-Point Goals_L.A. Clippers 13-34 (Rivers 5-8, L.Williams 5-13, C.Williams 1-3, Wilson 1-4, Teodosic 1-5, Dekker 0-1), Memphis 13-31 (T.Evans 6-11, Brooks 3-5, Ennis III 1-2, Gasol 1-3, Parsons 1-4, Harrison 1-4, Simmons 0-2). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_L.A. Clippers 37 (Jordan 18), Memphis 47 (Gasol 15). Assists_L.A. Clippers 14 (Teodosic 4), Memphis 28 (T.Evans 11). Total Fouls_L.A. Clippers 22, Memphis 26. Technicals_Brooks. A_16,844 (18,119).

