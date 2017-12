Chargers-Jets Stats

By The Associated Press

L.A. Chargers 0 7 7 0—14 New York 0 0 7 0— 7 Second Quarter

LAC_Gates 3 pass from Rivers (Rose kick), 8:55.

Third Quarter

NYJ_Powell 57 run (Catanzaro kick), 10:00.

LAC_Gordon 1 run (Rose kick), 4:57.

A_77,562.

___

LAC NYJ First downs 21 13 Total Net Yards 379 295 Rushes-yards 30-89 30-197 Passing 290 98 Punt Returns 3-29 7-30 Kickoff Returns 0-0 0-0 Interceptions Ret. 1-32 0-0 Comp-Att-Int 22-40-0 15-28-1 Sacked-Yards Lost 0-0 3-21 Punts 9-46.2 9-46.8 Fumbles-Lost 1-0 2-2 Penalties-Yards 8-80 5-34 Time of Possession 32:58 27:02

___

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING_Los Angeles, Gordon 19-81, Oliver 8-9, Watt 1-3, Rivers 1-0, Benjamin 1-(minus 4). New York, Powell 19-145, Petty 3-33, Forte 8-19.

PASSING_Los Angeles, Rivers 22-40-0-290. New York, Petty 15-28-1-119.

RECEIVING_Los Angeles, Gates 6-81, Allen 5-63, Ty.Williams 5-50, Gordon 3-47, McGrath 2-26, Watt 1-23. New York, Anderson 5-51, Kearse 5-42, Seferian-Jenkins 4-21, Forte 1-7.

MISSED FIELD GOALS_Los Angeles, Rose 47.

