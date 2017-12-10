Celtics-Pistons, Box

BOSTON (91)

Tatum 4-7 0-0 11, Horford 7-15 2-2 18, Baynes 3-6 0-0 6, Irving 4-12 5-5 16, Brown 5-11 2-3 12, Ojeleye 2-4 0-0 5, Theis 1-5 0-0 2, Smart 4-10 4-6 12, Larkin 1-2 1-2 3, Rozier 2-7 0-0 6. Totals 33-79 14-18 91.

DETROIT (81)

Johnson 2-5 0-0 5, Harris 5-15 6-6 19, Drummond 1-5 4-6 6, Jackson 0-9 2-2 2, Bradley 5-16 0-0 12, Bullock 1-1 0-1 2, Moreland 0-0 0-0 0, Tolliver 6-9 0-0 15, Marjanovic 0-1 2-2 2, Galloway 0-2 0-0 0, Smith 5-13 1-2 11, Kennard 3-8 0-0 7. Totals 28-84 15-19 81.

Boston 29 15 29 18—91 Detroit 21 16 22 22—81

3-Point Goals_Boston 11-30 (Irving 3-4, Tatum 3-5, Rozier 2-5, Horford 2-7, Ojeleye 1-3, Theis 0-1, Baynes 0-1, Brown 0-2, Smart 0-2), Detroit 10-33 (Tolliver 3-6, Harris 3-9, Bradley 2-7, Johnson 1-2, Kennard 1-5, Galloway 0-2, Jackson 0-2). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Boston 50 (Baynes 13), Detroit 46 (Drummond 15). Assists_Boston 16 (Horford 6), Detroit 14 (Smith 5). Total Fouls_Boston 18, Detroit 16. Technicals_Jackson, Drummond, Detroit coach Pistons (Defensive three second). A_18,776 (21,000).

