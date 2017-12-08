Cavaliers-Pacers, Box

James 12-22 4-5 29, Crowder 1-7 3-3 6, Love 6-16 6-10 20, Calderon 3-5 2-2 9, Smith 5-12 0-0 15, Osman 1-2 0-0 2, Green 3-8 1-1 7, Frye 1-3 0-0 2, Wade 4-6 0-0 9, Korver 1-5 1-1 3. Totals 37-86 17-22 102.
Bogdanovic 3-11 2-2 10, T.Young 6-13 0-0 13, Turner 5-11 4-5 15, Collison 2-5 0-0 6, Oladipo 11-24 5-10 33, Wilkins 0-2 1-2 1, Sabonis 4-6 1-3 9, Leaf 0-0 0-0 0, Joseph 4-8 2-2 12, Stephenson 3-6 0-0 7. Totals 38-86 15-24 106.
|Cleveland
|33
|30
|23
|16—102
|Indiana
|32
|25
|32
|17—106
3-Point Goals_Cleveland 11-36 (Smith 5-10, Love 2-7, Wade 1-1, Calderon 1-2, Crowder 1-5, James 1-5, Green 0-1, Frye 0-2, Korver 0-3), Indiana 15-39 (Oladipo 6-13, Collison 2-3, Joseph 2-4, Bogdanovic 2-8, Turner 1-3, Stephenson 1-3, T.Young 1-4, Wilkins 0-1). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Cleveland 44 (James 10), Indiana 50 (Sabonis 9). Assists_Cleveland 23 (James 8), Indiana 21 (Oladipo 5). Total Fouls_Cleveland 23, Indiana 19. Technicals_Indiana coach Pacers (Defensive three second) 2. A_17,032 (18,500).
Copyright © 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.