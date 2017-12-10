Canucks-Flames Sums

Vancouver 1 1 0—2 Calgary 1 0 3—4

First Period_1, Vancouver, Virtanen 4 (Del Zotto), 2:02. 2, Calgary, Brouwer 2 (Lazar), 18:28. Penalties_Edler, VAN, (tripping), 5:43; Ferland, CGY, (interference), 10:39; Dowd, VAN, (holding), 14:49.

Second Period_3, Vancouver, Boeser 15 (D.Sedin, Granlund), 19:05 (pp). Penalties_Eriksson, VAN, (slashing), 1:21; Calgary bench, served by Tkachuk (delay of game), 2:05; Hathaway, CGY, (holding), 15:46; Giordano, CGY, (holding stick), 18:27; Gaunce, VAN, (slashing), 19:54.

Third Period_4, Calgary, Tkachuk 5 (Backlund, Hathaway), 11:34. 5, Calgary, Bennett 4, 18:50. 6, Calgary, Tkachuk 6 (Frolik, Hamonic), 19:36. Penalties_None.

Shots on Goal_Vancouver 12-7-5_24. Calgary 16-8-11_35.

Power-play opportunities_Vancouver 1 of 4; Calgary 0 of 4.

Goalies_Vancouver, Nilsson 6-3-1 (34 shots-31 saves). Calgary, Smith 13-9-2 (24-22).

A_18,552 (19,289). T_2:31.

Referees_Brad Meier, Ian Walsh. Linesmen_Bryan Pancich, Mark Shewchyk.

