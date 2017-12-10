201.5
Home » Latest News » Sports » Canucks-Flames Sum

Canucks-Flames Sum

By The Associated Press December 10, 2017 12:45 am 12/10/2017 12:45am
Share
Vancouver 1 1 0—2
Calgary 1 0 3—4

First Period_1, Vancouver, Virtanen 4 (Del Zotto), 2:02. 2, Calgary, Brouwer 2 (Lazar), 18:28.

Second Period_3, Vancouver, Boeser 15 (Granlund, D.Sedin), 19:05 (pp).

Third Period_4, Calgary, Tkachuk 5 (Backlund, Hathaway), 11:34. 5, Calgary, Bennett 4 (Jankowski, Hathaway), 18:50. 6, Calgary, Tkachuk 6 (Frolik, Hamonic), 19:36.

Shots on Goal_Vancouver 12-7-5_24. Calgary 16-8-11_35.

Power-play opportunities_Vancouver 1 of 4; Calgary 0 of 4.

Goalies_Vancouver, Nilsson 6-3-1 (34 shots-31 saves). Calgary, Smith 13-9-2 (24-22).

A_18,552 (19,289). T_2:31.

Referees_Brad Meier, Ian Walsh. Linesmen_Bryan Pancich, Mark Shewchyk.

Copyright © 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

More News

Topics:
Latest News Sports
Advertiser Content


Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Recommended
Latest