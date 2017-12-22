Canadiens-Flames Sum

Montreal 1 1 1—3 Calgary 0 0 2—2

First Period_1, Montreal, Froese 1 (Benn, Galchenyuk), 10:45.

Second Period_2, Montreal, Deslauriers 4 (Carr, Froese), 8:44.

Third Period_3, Montreal, Gallagher 14 (Plekanec, Lehkonen), 3:10. 4, Calgary, Ferland 14 (Monahan, Frolik), 9:42. 5, Calgary, Tkachuk 8 (Backlund, Gaudreau), 18:07 (pp).

Shots on Goal_Montreal 11-12-12_35. Calgary 10-7-6_23.

Power-play opportunities_Montreal 0 of 1; Calgary 1 of 3.

Goalies_Montreal, Price 11-10-2 (23 shots-21 saves). Calgary, Smith 14-12-3 (35-32).

A_19,289 (19,289). T_2:35.

Referees_Marc Joannette, Graham Skilliter. Linesmen_Scott Cherrey, Trent Knorr.

